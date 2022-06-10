Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James wants to own an NBA team in Las Vegas. — Picture by Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

LOS ANGELES, June 10 — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, recently declared by Forbes magazine as the NBA’s first active player worth US$1 billion (RM4.4 billion), has a new goal — owning an NBA team in Las Vegas.

The 37-year-old playmaker was shown in a social media video clip from Friday’s edition of his talk show The Shop declaring his latest NBA desire.

“I want to own a team,” James said. “I want to buy a team, for sure.

“I want a team in Vegas. I want the team in Vegas.”

Las Vegas has been often mentioned as a prime spot for an expansion club along with Seattle, although NBA commissioner Adam Silver said this week there are no immediate plans for expansion from 30 teams.

But there is a plan for a major new arena in Vegas, which is already the home of an NFL and NHL team and is often mentioned as a possible relocation site for Major League Baseball’s Oakland A’s.

James, a four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, owns SpringHill Company, an entertainment development and production firm that made Space Jam: A New Legacy — a film released last year starring James.

He’s also a part owner of Fenway Sports Group, which owns MLB’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League football side Liverpool and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins. — AFP