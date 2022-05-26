Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in action during his second round match against Serbia’s Laslo Djere at the French Open, Roland Garros, Paris, May 26, 2022. — Reuters pic

PARIS, May 26 — World number two Daniil Medvedev eased into the French Open third round today with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 win over Laslo Djere of Serbia.

Medvedev, who made the quarter-finals in 2021, goes on to face another Serb in Miomir Kecmanovic, the 28th seed, for a place in the last 16.

Djere hit 39 winners today but was undone by 68 unforced errors as Medvedev completed victory in two hours 35 minutes.

“I think Laslo may have had an injury so he was making winners or making mistakes so I thought ‘OK, well, his pain could go away’,” said Medvedev.

“That’s not easy so I had to focus on every point.” — AFP