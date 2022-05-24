Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his first round match against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka at Roland Garros May 23, 2022. — Reuters pic

PARIS, May 24 — Reigning champion Novak Djokovic won in straight sets on his return to Grand Slam action at the French Open on Monday, while Rafael Nadal eased to victory as he kicked off his quest for a 14th Roland Garros title.

Djokovic defeated Japanese left-hander Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 in the first night session at full capacity in Paris in his first match at a major since losing last year’s US Open final.

His attempt to defend his Australian Open title in January ended in chaos and controversy when he was deported from Melbourne for refusing to get vaccinated.

“I approach this tournament like all the others, with lots of intensity and big ambitions,” Djokovic told Prime Video.

The world number one, who turned 35 on Sunday, converted eight of 18 break points against Nishioka under the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier on a rain-interrupted day.

“In general I played really well,” said Djokovic.

He will next meet either Federico Coria of Argentina or Slovakia’s Alex Molcan, who is working with Marian Vajda — Djokovic’s former long-time coach.

Nadal, on a quarter-final collision course with Djokovic, brushed Australia’s Jordan Thompson aside 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 to improve his Roland Garros record to 106 wins and just three losses since his 2005 title-winning debut.

“It’s a good start, of course, straight sets,” said Nadal, seeded fifth.

“I played good for a while. Then things that I could do better and I need to do better. But it’s a positive start.” The Spaniard, who last week downplayed concerns over the recurrence of a foot injury that plagued him in Rome, meets Corentin Moutet in round two after the French wildcard defeated 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka.

Osaka, Krejcikova dumped out

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka was knocked out 7-5, 6-4 by Amanda Anisimova — the same player who ended the Japanese star’s title defence at the Australian Open this year.

Osaka served eight double faults and committed 29 unforced errors on her return to Roland Garros, after withdrawing in 2021 when she refused to honour mandatory media commitments before revealing she had been suffering from depression.

“I thought I tried really hard, and I just feel like it was a bit unfortunate because I wasn’t able to play as many matches leading into this tournament,” said Osaka.

Anisimova, the 27th seed, reached the semi-finals in Paris three years ago.

“It’s tough to see Naomi Osaka in the first round so I knew it wouldn’t be easy,” said the American.

“I knew I had to play my best tennis and the conditions were not easy.” Women’s defending champion Barbora Krejcikova also crashed out, losing 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 to 19-year-old Diane Parry of France in her first match since February following injury.

The Czech world number two had yet to play on clay this season after being sidelined by an elbow problem.

“I just think I just collapsed physically, and, I mean, it was tough because I didn’t play the matches,” said Krejcikova.

Fifth seeded Anett Kontaveit became the fourth top-10 player to fall before the end of the second day, going down 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.

Iga Swiatek, the favourite for the women’s title, stretched her winning streak to 29 matches by dispatching Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-0 in 54 minutes.

The 20-year-old Swiatek, who took over as world number one following Ashleigh Barty’s shock retirement, has won her last five tournaments and is bidding for a second French Open in three attempts.

“Today was a pretty good match,” said Swiatek.

“I love playing here even though the last couple of days it’s been raining and pretty dark.” Swiatek is unbeaten since February and has the longest winning streak on the WTA tour since Serena Williams won 34 matches in a row in 2013.

“I’m pretty sure that it can end, but I just want to keep going. I’m sure someday my streak will stop.” Ten matches were interrupted due to rain and will resume on Tuesday. — AFP