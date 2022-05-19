World No 6 Lee Zii Jia continued his winning streak after defeating German shuttler Kai Schaefer 21-7, 21-11 in 33 minutes. — Bernama pic

BANGKOK, May 19 — Malaysian men’s singles shuttlers Lee Zii Jia and Liew Daren booked their place in the Thailand Open 2022 quarter-finals at the Impact Arena, here, today.

World No 6 Zii Jia continued his winning streak after defeating German shuttler Kai Schaefer 21-7, 21-11 in 33 minutes.

The 24-year-old independent shuttler will take on Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia in the quarter-finals tomorrow.

Meanwhile men’s singles professional shuttler, Daren slogged for three games to beat Japanese Koki Watanabe to earn a ticket to the final eight.

The 34-year-old fought back from a game down to beat Koki 16-21, 22-20, 21-11 in an hour and two minutes. He will take on Zhao Jun Peng of China tomorrow.

Malaysia’s top doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik also checked into the quarter-finals after beating Taiwanese duo Lee Jhe Huei-Yang Po Hsuan.

The Tokyo Olympics bronze-medalists and sixth seeds continued their good run in the competition by upsetting the Taiwanese pair 21-18, 21-16 in 32 minutes. The duo play against Taiwanese pair Lee Yang-Wang Chi Lin tomorrow.

Another Malaysian pair, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani also stormed into the quarter-finals after beating French pair Christo Popov-Toma Junior Popov 21-16, 21-11 in 31 minutes. They will meet Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi in the next game.

Meanwhile, national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M.Thinaah netted a slot in the final eight after securing an easy two-game victory over China’s Liu Xuan Xuan-Xia Yu Ting 21-17, 21-11 in 39 minutes.

However, it was the end of the road for Vivian Hoo- Lim Chiew Sien as the pair suffered straight game defeats to Japanese pair Yuki Fukushima-Sayaka Hirota 9-21, 8-21 and another women’s doubles pair Anna Ching Yik Cheong-Teoh Mei Xing crashed out in the second round today after being defeated by Baek Ha-Na-Lee Yu-Lim of South Korea 21-19, 11-21, 11-21.

In mixed doubles, Goh Soon Huat-Lai Shevon Jemie checked into quarter-finals after disposing of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto of India 21-19, 22-20 in 38 minutes.

The Malaysian pair will take on Japanese duo Yuta Watanabe-Arisa Higashino. — Bernama