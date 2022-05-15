SEA Games: Sharifah Aqilah tries to find consolation in silver medal

HANOI, May 15 — Coming in second is just not enough for national women’s petanque athlete, Sharifah Aqilah Syed Ali, even though she was thankful to have won the silver medal in the petanque doubles event at the 31st South East Asian (SEA) Games here today.

She and her partner Nurashimah Senin failed to overcome host team Hong Thoa Thai Thi-Lan Anh Tran Le and lost 2-13 in the final that took place at the Hanoi Sports Training and Competition Centre.

Sharifah Aqilah, who partnered Nurashimah for the first time, felt disappointed that she failed to live up to her prediction of creating a surprise by snatching the gold.

“If it’s based on my performance, I am rather happy but there is something else I’m feeling as well. I’m satisfied because I upgraded my medal from a previous bronze to silver.

“Yet I’m dissatisfied because to me, we could have put on a better performance that that but were unlucky,” she said after the finals here today.

Sharifah Aqilah won the bronze in the 2019 edition in the Philippines when she was partnered with Siti Asiah Zaini. — Bernama