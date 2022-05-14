SEA Games: Silat exponent Khairi Adib moves on to final

HANOI, May 14 — At least a silver medal is now firmly in the grasp of the national silat squad at the 31st SEA Games after Muhammad Khairi Adib Azhar advanced to the final of the Men’s B class (50-55 kg) today.

Competing at the Bac Tu Liem Gymnasium here, Khairi Adib confirmed his slot in the final after beating his opponent from Thailand Sabidee Salaeh, 49-36.

But a different fate fell on Mohammad Hazim Amzad after his challenge in the Men’s C class (55-60 kg) ended in the semi-finals when he lost to Indonesian exponent Muhammad Yachser Arafa, 31-42 in the quarter-finals, this evening.

Meanwhile, three more national exponents booked a slot in the semi-finals after they trounced their respective opponents in the quarter-finals today.

Mohammad Amiruddin Adzmi advanced in class H (80-85 kg) after beating his opponent from the Philippines Jhon Paul Acat with a score of 69-50.

Muhammad Robial Sobri and Siti Shazwana Ajak, meanwhile were in a class of their own as they advanced to the semi-finals.

Muhammad Robial confirmed his spot after the judges stopped the fight when he was ahead of his challenger from Laos Laos Sengpheng Duang Vilai 70-28, while Siti Shazwana beat Indonesian athlete Selly Andriani 58-6.

Seven national silat exponents will compete in the semi-finals of their respective events tomorrow with the final taking place on Monday (May 16). — Bernama