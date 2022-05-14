Harimauwati Malaya to undergo training in Bangladesh

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) will send the Harimauwati Malaya (national women’s football squad) to undergo training in Bangladesh in preparation for the 2022 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Football Championship in the Philippines in July.

FAM Women’s Football Committee chairman Datuk Suraya Yaacob said several warm-up matches would also be held there to ensure the squad would be in a good condition to compete in the championship.

“Before they start playing in the AFF championship, they will be sent to Bangladesh. So, there is overseas training for them,” she told reporters after attending the 8th AFC Women’s Football Day celebration at Wisma FAM here today.

At the same time, Suraya said FAM would conduct a selection of players who would be fielded in AFF championship through the National Women’s League (LWN) starting on May 21.

Twenty-one teams will be competing in the six-week league.

Suraya said the top eight teams would be selected according to zones to participate in the Tun Sharifah Rodziah Cup in September.

Meanwhile, she said that the launch of the National Women’s Football Development Plan which was scheduled for today has been postponed to June.

She said this was to further scrutinise the implementation of the development plan other than improving the empowerment of national women’s football. — Bernama