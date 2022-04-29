Badminton Asia Championships 2022: Zii Jia cruises into semis

The world number seven Lee Zii Jia, was true in red hot form from start to finish in the quarter-finals, as he needed just 36 minutes to oust Tsuneyama in straight sets, 21-13, 21-11, in the tournament held in Muntinlupa Sports Complex. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Malaysia’s top men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia produced a sizzling display as he trounced Japanese player, Kanta Tsuneyama to book a place in the last four of the Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) 2022 in Manila, Philippines, today.

The world number seven Zii Jia, was true in red hot form from start to finish in the quarter-finals, as he needed just 36 minutes to oust Tsuneyama in straight sets, 21-13, 21-11, in the tournament held in Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

The third seed shuttler will face off with unseeded Chinese player, Weng Hong Yang in a semi-final clash tomorrow for a final slot.

Hong Yang had earlier created a huge upset against second seed, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia in rubber sets, 21-13, 16-21, 21-11.

Meanwhile, German Open 2022 men’s doubles champions, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani continued their fine run at this tournament as they subdued Ren Xiang Yu-Tan Qiang from China, 21-19, 21-14. — Bernama