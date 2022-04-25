We must pace our game play to be effective, says national women’s doubles pair shuttler Mei Xing

Teoh Mei Xing (left) noted that although she and Anna Ching Yik Cheong are still new as a pair, she still feels the weight of responsibility to perform better on the court as more and more opponents are eyeing their gameplay. — Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — National women’s doubles pair, Anna Ching Yik Cheong-Teoh Mei Xing are fully aware that they have to know how to pace their game ahead of their next two biggest tournaments, Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) in Manila, Philippines and Uber Cup 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Mei Xing admitted that they need to be more patient in a bid to avoid giving away easy points to their opponents in both tournaments.

“As a pair, we are always attacking to win a point while we tend to make many errors when defending.

“We are not patient enough, always looking to kill for points which eventually proved costly for us,” she told Bernama when met recently.

Despite her second appearance in the Uber Cup, Mei Xing said this year’s edition will be her first time playing with Anna after she paired with former partner, Yap Ling in Aarhus, Denmark, last year.

Mei Xing noted that although she and Anna are still new as a pair, she still feels the weight of responsibility to perform better on the court as more and more opponents are eyeing their gameplay.

“The combination was effective as not many could read our game initially but it looks like others have started to read our game too and try to break our rhythm,” she added.

In the meantime, the 25-year-old player hoped to break into at least top 50 in the world ranking this year after they are ranked the world’s best number 65 women’s duo currently.

Anna-Mei Xing are slated to take on Ashwini Bhat K-Shikha Gautam of India in the first round of BAC, which kicks off tomorrow until May 1.

The Malaysian pair will next head to Bangkok for the Uber Cup 2022, scheduled to be held from May 8 until 15.

Malaysia were drawn in Group C with the hosts and 2018 runners-up Thailand, Denmark and Egypt.

Apart from Anna-Mei Xing, the Badminton Association Malaysia (BAM) are also counting on S. Kisona, Goh Jin Wei, Eoon Qi Xuan, Myisha Khairul, Tan Zhing Yi, Chan Wen Tse, Pearly Tan, M.Thinaah, Valeree Siow and Low Yeen Yuan for the Uber Cup 2022. — Bernama