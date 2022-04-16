Five-star JDT hammer Guangzhou FC 5-0 in AFC Champions League opener

JDT’s Bergson da Silva celebrates after scoring a hat-trick against Guangzhou FC during the Group I match at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri April 15, 2022. ― Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, April 16 ― Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) celebrated a goal galore trouncing eight-time Super China champions, Guangzhou FC 5-0 to open their AFC Champions League (ACL) campaign this season in style in a Group I match at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, here last night.

The glorious win by Benjamin Mora’s boys was a 90-minute action-packed display which saw Bergson da Silva scoring a hat-trick apart from an own goal by goalkeeper, Chen Zhengfeng while a goal by Muhammad Ramadhan Saifullah Usman rounded up mauling to give Johor a perfect start.

Fresh from their 2-1 win over Terengganu FC in the Super League on Sunday, the Southern Tigers started aggressively and opened the score as early as the 10th minute from a header by Bergson from a cross by Shane Lowry.

Three minutes later, Chen clumsily caught the ball from an attempt by Fernando Forestieri but it slipped from his hands to roll into the goal.

Bergson ended the first half with a volley which defeated Chen again to put Johor 3-0 up in the 27th minute.

In the second half, Bergson did not have to wait for long to complete a hat-trick after finishing a cross pass from La'Vere Corbin-Ong with a sharp header in the 52nd minute to widen the gap for JDT.

Guangzhou FC continued to suffer when their defender Guan Haojin was sent off with a red card after a tackle on Bergson in the 69th minute and JDT capitalise on the tempo, to blast in their fifth goal via Muhammad Ramadhan in the 81st minute.

JDT are now at the top of Group I with three points while Japan League champions Kawasaki Frontale and South Korean club Ulsan Hyundai shared a point while Guangzhou FC is at the bottom of the table with no points.

In the second match next Monday, JDT will be meeting Ulsan Hyundai at the same venue. ― Bernama