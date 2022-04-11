F1 Singapore GP 2022: Tickets to be on sale from April 13

After a two-year hiatus, Singapore GP said, Asia’s biggest motorsport and entertainment extravaganza is back on track at the Marina Bay Street Circuit from September 30 to October 2. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, April 11 — Tickets for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022 will be on sale to the public from April 13 at 10am by race promoter Singapore GP Pte Ltd.

After a two-year hiatus, Singapore GP said, Asia’s biggest motorsport and entertainment extravaganza is back on track at the Marina Bay Street Circuit from September 30 to October 2.

In its website today, Singapore GP said the tickets can select from a variety of three-day grandstand offerings (S$298 (RM924) to S$1,288) and combination packages (S$698 to S$1,088).

It will enable them to experience the exciting race action and off-track entertainment from different parts of the Circuit Park over the race weekend, it added.

It noted that hospitality suites will provide a new level of comfort as well as viewing opportunities with a slew of enhancements lined-up for this year.

Patrons, Singapore GP said, can choose to network or host guests at the exclusive Formula 1 Paddock Club, Sky Suite, Twenty3, The Green Room, and [email protected] 3.

Meanwhile, a full entertainment line-up for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022 will be released in the coming weeks, it said.

Singapore GP said it is working with the Singapore government to ensure the event adheres to prevailing safe management measures.

Tickets can be purchased via the official website www.singaporegp.sg, the Singapore GP Ticketing Hotline +65 6229 7777 or via authorised ticketing partners.

With the competition heating up between Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc this season, fans at the home of Formula 1 night racing will be in for a treat, said the promoter.

It added that fans will also get to see Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu, Alpha Tauri’s Yuki Tsunoda, Haas’ Mick Schumacher, and Williams’ Nicholas Latifi racing on the streets of Singapore for the very first time.

The 5.063km long track will host the 17th round of the Formula 1 championship. — Bernama