AC Milan’s Florenzi undergoes knee surgery

Milan did not say when they expect Alessandro Florenzi to return, but Italian media said he may be back for the closing stages of the season. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ROME, April 6 — AC Milan full-back Alessandro Florenzi underwent surgery on his left knee today, the Serie A leaders said, with media reports saying he would be out for at least a month.

The Italian giants said the operation on his meniscus was “successful”.

Milan did not say when they expect Florenzi to return, but Italian media said he may be back for the closing stages of the season.

The Italy international, who is on loan at Milan from Roma, had a similar surgery last October and was sidelined for more than a month.

Milan, who are bidding for a first Serie A title since 2011, are one point clear of second-placed Napoli with seven matches remaining.

Reigning champions Inter Milan are three points further back in third, with a game in hand. — AFP