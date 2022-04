Tiger Woods of the US is seen on the practice tee at Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, US, April 5, 2022. — Reuters pic

AUGUSTA, April 5 — Tiger Woods plans to play the 86th Masters starting Thursday at Augusta National, making an incredible return to competition 14 months after suffering severe right leg injuries in a car crash.

“As of right now, I am going to play,” Woods said.

The 15-time major champion plans to play a nine-hole practice round tomorrow and will make a final decision after seeing how his body recovers from that effort. — AFP