FAS Tri-Nations Series: Harimau Malaya coach Pan-gon to continue experimenting against Singapore

The Harimau Malaya squad undergoes training at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, March 17, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — New national football team head coach Kim Pan-gon wants to continue experimenting with his squad when they take on Singapore in a Tier-1 international friendly match of the FAS Tri-Nations Series in the republic tomorrow.

Despite viewing the clash against The Lions as important, Pan-gon said he and his coaching staff have more important tasks at hand, especially in forming a solid squad for the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Kuala Lumpur in June.

That’s why the South Korean coach prefers to use the match against Singapore at the republic’s National Stadium to assess the ability of the players and the progress they have made in terms of tactical approach since his arrival last month.

“The match may be a derby but, yes it is important, very important, as a coach always every single game (important)... without the result, we cannot talk but I think the more important thing is to build the team, we have set a target for Asian Cup qualification and also to go further in the AFF Cup.

“We need to build a very strong foundation. I have to know more about the players’ characteristics and abilities in certain situations. I’m not really focused on winning tomorrow’s game but on maximising it as the last game... to see how the players react to our own game,” he said at the pre-match press conference today.

However, he said it was important for the team to win tomorrow and wrap up the friendly series on a high note, having carved out an impressively dominant 2-0 victory over the Philippines at the same venue on Wednesday (March 23).

Pan-gon confirmed there were minor injuries in his squad, although nothing serious. As such, it is an opportunity for him to rotate some players.

Meanwhile, Singapore interim head coach Nazri Nasir expects his side to face a tough time against Malaysia.

“Every time against Malaysia always been a rivalry and also something special. We saw how Malaysia played (against the Philippines). They were very excited under the new coach, they performed very well and I expect it to be a very difficult game. Of course, we have some plans worked out for tomorrow...,” he said.

Pan-gon’s men will round up their series of friendlies in Singapore, which is also part of their preparations for the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers, by taking on local club side Albirex Niigata FC on March 28. — Bernama