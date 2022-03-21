Malaysia should have won AFF Cup, Pan-gon tells players

The Harimau Malaya squad undergoes training at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, March 17, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Just two days before the FAS Tri-Nations Series 2022 kicks off in Singapore, Harimau Malaya head coach Kim Pan-gon has raised the question as to why Malaysia failed to lift the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Cup last December.

Pan-gon felt that the Harimau Malaya squad, who were then under the guidance of Tan Cheng Hoe, should have emerged triumphant in the biennial tournament held in the republic and, thus claim the title for the second time after their maiden win in 2010.

National winger Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim said the South Korean told this to the players at the national centralised training camp yesterday.

“He (Pan Gon) asked why we did not win the AFF Cup, he said we should have been champions, that we are a good side and he has come here not to train or teach us he is here to support us and provide us with an alternative,” he said.

He said this when met during the national team’s final training session at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here today.

The Terengganu FC player said Pan-gon also called on the players to always strive to make the country proud when donning the national jersey.

According to Muhammad Faisal, Pan-gon also said “I am a South Korean and I can train all of you in a strict manner but I don’t want to because you are all professionals”.

Meanwhile, the winger said Pan-gon had also listed several dos and don’ts for the national players, adding that they would be fined if they breached his rules.

He said the rules have indirectly led to a closer relationship among the players, besides making them all more structured and disciplined.

“We have a list of things we need to do now, otherwise we will be penalised. For example, if we wear the wrong pair of shoes for training, we can be fined between RM50 and RM100. On match days we are not allowed to use our mobile phones,” he said.

The Harimau Malaya squad will leave for Singapore tomorrow and kick off their FAS Tri-Nations Series against the Philippines on Wednesday (March 23) and the hosts on Saturday (March 26) in the Tier-1 international friendly matches.

Pan-gon’s men will round up their outing in Singapore, which is also part of their preparations for the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers in June, by taking on local club side Albirex Niigata FC on March 28. — Bernama