Asean sports delegation lauds Quang Ninh’s readiness to host 31st Sea Games

QUANG NINH (Vietnam), March 20 — A sports delegation of Asean countries toured some competition venues for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in the Vietnam’s northern province of Quang Ninh yesterday.

Quang Ninh will host seven out of 40 sports in the Games, including volleyball and women’s football, reported Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Deputy Secretary General for Administration of the Philippine Olympic Committee Carl Sambrano highly valued the province’s preparations, particularly at the 5,000-seat gymnasium, which will host indoor volleyball matches.

He added that the expressway linking Hanoi and Quang Ninh facilitates the travel of participating teams between the two localities.

Chong Fui Kim from the Singapore National Olympic Council said although the Covid-19 pandemic delivered a heavy blow to Vietnam’s preparation for the games, most of the competition venues in Quang Ninh stand ready to host the regional event.

He spoke highly of efforts and determination of the organising board and Vietnamese people in preparing for the games despite the complex developments of Covid-19, believing that the event will be successful.

Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Thanh Tung informed that the training area for Southeast Asian athletes has been about 80 per cent completed and all tasks are projected to finish next month.

A health subcommittee of the province is responsible for building plans and assigning personnel for Covid-19 prevention and control and doping test.

Quang Ninh also plans to work together with telecom companies to ensure an information technology system serving the 31st SEA Games.

The Games, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, will run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities from May 12 to 23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the pandemic. — Bernama