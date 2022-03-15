Cycling: Tour Gateh D’Tranung replaces Tour of Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 15 — The Tour of Terengganu, which was last held 10 years ago, has been revived and is now known as the Tour Gateh D’Tranung 2022 Championship.

State Youth Development, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation Committee chairman Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah said the championship, to be held from March 20-25, will be contested by 27 teams, including two from Singapore, for the overall prize money of RM60,000.

Among the teams competing in the five-stage 600-kilometre race, which will begin in Kuala Terengganu and end in Kemaman, are the Terengganu Cycling Team (TSG), Team Sapura Cycling, Singapore Cycling Federation, TSS Cycling Team and Cyclo Racing Team.

“This championship was last held in 2011. It is among the oldest cycling races in Malaysia,” Wan Sukairi told a media conference here today, which was also attended by State Sports Council director Shahrizal Yahya and Terengganu Cycling Association president Mazlan Md Jali.

Wan Sukairi also hopes that the participation of 15 state teams and 14 pro teams will help strengthen Terengganu’s status as the pioneer of the sport of cycling in the country as well as help revive the state’s economy through sports tourism by attracting more visitors to the state.

“This championship, which costs about RM650,000 to organise, will also be streamed live daily,” he said, adding that the championship would be held biennially and open to participation globally. — Bernama