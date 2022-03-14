German Open win perfect tonic for Sze Fei-Nur Izzudin ahead of All England, says coaching director

Malaysian men’s doubles pair of Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzudin Rumsani are seen in this file picture. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — After making history by winning their first World Tour title at the 2022 German Open yesterday, the Malaysian men’s doubles pair of Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzudin Rumsani have the perfect lift-off ahead of the All England Championships 2022, which will begin in Birmingham on Wednesday (March 16).

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky is confident that Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin will be able to maintain their rhythm in the world’s oldest badminton tournament, which will be held at the Utilita Arena Birmingham from March 16-20.

He also said that the German Open men’s doubles final saw the Malaysians put on a brave performance to upstage China’s Liu Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi 23-21, 16-21, 21-14 yesterday.

“In yesterday’s match, Sze Fei-Nur Izzudin played well at the front of the net and also had excellent on-court communication,” he said in an audio clip shared with the media today.

Rexy also praised the world number 17 pair for putting into practice all the aspects they learned in training to great advantage in Germany.

“I saw them ‘implement’ all that they were taught in training in yesterday’s match and they also played with more freedom.

“They didn’t play under pressure and this made their game better... they really enjoyed it,” he said.

The last time Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin advanced to the final was at the 2017 Malaysian Masters, when they emerge runners-up after losing 19-21, 12-21 to Berry Angriawan-Hardianto of Indonesia.

Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin are set to take on China’s He Ji Ting-Tan Qiang in the first round of the All England championships. — Bernama