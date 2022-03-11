Uefa opens disciplinary proceedings against PSG president

Paris St Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in the stands before training at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid March 8, 2022. — Reuters pic

PARIS, March 11— Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Paris St Germain President Nasser Al Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo following Wednesday’s 3-1 Champions League defeat by Real Madrid.

Spanish media reported that Al Khelaifi entered the match referee’s dressing room shouting after the match, an incident recorded by a Real Madrid employee with a mobile phone.

“We confirm that a disciplinary case has been opened. The Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will take a decision in due course,” European football’s governing body told Reuters.

The French side dominated possession and led 1-0 until Karim Benzema equalised in the 61st minute, a goal PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino felt should have been disallowed because goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was fouled in the build-up.

PSG, who lost the last-16 tie 3-2 on aggregate, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. — Reuters