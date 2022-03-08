Zverev handed suspended eight-week ban by ATP for Acapulco outburst

Germany’s Alexander Zverev hits a return against Jenson Brooksby of the US during their Mexico ATP Open 500 men’s singles tennis match at the Arena GNP in Acapulco February 21, 2022. — AFP pic

LONDON, March 8 — Men's tennis governing body has handed world number three Alexander Zverev a suspended eight-week ban for smashing his racket against the umpire's chair at last month's ATP 500 event in Acapulco, for which he was expelled from the tournmament.

Zverev was fined US$20,000 (RM83,600) for verbal abuse, US$20,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and forfeited more than US$31,000 in prize money and all rankings points earned from singles and doubles action at the Abierto Mexicano tournament. Following a review, the ATP found that the 24-year-old German had committed “aggravated behaviour” under the Player Major Offense section of its rules and issued an additional fine of US$25,000 and eight-week suspension from any ATP-sanctioned event.

But the ATP said the fine and suspension was withheld on the condition that, over a probation period ending on Feb. 22, 2023, a year after the incident, Zverev has not incurred any more fines for unsportsmanlike conduct, verbal or physical abuse. — Bernama