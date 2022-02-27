Charity Shield: JDT thrash KL City FC 3-0

JDT players celebrate winning the Charity Shield for a record fifth time after defeating KL City FC at Iskandar Puteri February 26, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 – Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) easily beat Kuala Lumpur City (KL) City FC 3-0 at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, last night, to defend the Charity Shield for a record fifth time in a row.

Goals by midfielder Muhamad Nazmi Faiz Mansor and new import striker Fernando Forestieri put JDT ahead 2-0 in the first half before substitute Mohd Afiq Fazail completed the team's glorious night with a third goal at the end of the match.

The success at home sees the Southern Tigers squad lift the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Cup for the seventh time in eight seasons.

Benjamin Mora's men, who lost to KL City FC in the final of the Malaysia Cup 2021 last December, started the game with real purpose, creating some dangerous chances in the first 10 minutes.

They came close to scoring in the seventh and ninth minutes through imports Leandro Velazquez and Forestieri, but the shots from outside the box went slightly past the KL City FC goalpost managed by Philippine national player Kevin Ray Mendoza.

The big break came in the 26th minute when Muhamad Nazmi cleverly slipped past KL City’s defence to put in a neat header, bringing cheers to tens of thousands of spectators.

Credit is also due to young winger Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi who managed to dribble past Declan Lambert before making a beautiful left-foot pass to his teammate.

Five minutes later, 32-year-old former Udinese and Watford striker Forestieri introduced himself to JDT supporters in style, hammering in a thunderous right-footed shot from outside the penalty box.

Down 0-2, Bojan Hodak's men were shaken, and despite putting in some attempts, they failed to get past the home side’s defence.

The visitors came out better in the second half, and new import player Kevin Koubemba made an on-target header in the 46th minute, but it was saved by JDT’s goalkeeper and captain, Mohd Farizal Marlias.

Refusing to give up, Bojan made several changes including bringing on striker Muhammad Hadin Azman, but it was not to be their night.

Following a weak headed attempt at goal by KL City FC captain Paulo Josue in the 84th minute, JDT launched a counter-attack which saw Mohd Afiq lash in a volley from outside the penalty box to make it 3-0

During the post-match press conference, Mora hailed his team's composure and discipline throughout the 90 minutes of play to win the cup.

"The boys know what they need to do, the fighting spirit, winning mentality, winning the challenges, winning the ball and duals. We knew KL were going to sit back, we've analysed...they just wait and look for mistakes by JDT,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hodak said KL City FC started the game on the wrong foot, with his boys struggling to keep up with JDT's pressing game. — Bernama