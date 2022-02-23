Minister says ready to help former national diver Mun Yee establish academy

The former youth and sports minister said Datuk Leong Mun Yee had shared her intention of establishing her own academy with him previously to be able to continue contributing to the sport of diving in Malaysia. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican is prepared to assist former national dive queen Datuk Leong Mun Yee realise her dream of establishing her very own diving academy.

The former youth and sports minister said Mun Yee had shared her intention of establishing her own academy with him previously to be able to continue contributing to the sport of diving in Malaysia.

“I can see clearly how much diving is embedded in your heart and how you truly love the sport.

“As I’ve said just now, you have my full support in starting this academy so please, if you ever need any help I’m ready to assist — not as a minister but by my own capacity as your supporter,” he posted on Facebook today.

He also paid a visit to Heroes Cafe, owned by Mun Yee, yesterday, ordering a kopi C peng (cold) and Ipoh white coffee there.

Reezal Merican was finally able to fulfil his promise of dropping by the cafe after being unable to show up for the opening on November 11.

He also congratulated Mun Yee and her partner Poh Yu Shen, who just announced their engagement.

“I hope your future together is filled with infinite happiness, laughter, and love. Can’t wait for your big day,” he said.

Mun Yee, who retired after her fifth Olympics in Tokyo on July 2021, is currently serving as a coach with the National Sports Council (NSC) while operating Heroes Cafe.

She started diving at the age of 10 and is one of the country’s most successful divers, winning many achievements including the silver at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in India, the bronze at the 2014 Asian Games in South Korea and two gold medals in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur South East Asian (SEA) Games. — Bernama