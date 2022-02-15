Liverpool captain Henderson fit to travel for Inter Milan clash

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson holds his leg in pain after fouling Burnley defender Erik Pieters (unseen) during the English Premier League match at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England, February 13, 2022. — AFP pic

LIVERPOOL, Feb 15 — Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been passed fit to travel to Italy for the first leg of the club’s last-16 Champions League tie at Inter Milan tomorrow.

The midfielder was injured in Sunday’s Premier League win at Burnley and was substituted early in the second half.

But he was involved during team training today and is set to fly out to Italy with the rest of the squad.

“Hendo is fine,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said today. “He got a knock on his knee and today was second-day recovery for a lot of players like for him as well, so it was not the longest session for him.

“But apart from that, there are no issues really. The knee in the game was definitely not comfortable, it’s a proper wound, you can really see it — it should not be there. Apart from that, he is fine.” — AFP