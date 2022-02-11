Kremlin ‘fully supports’ skater Valieva in Olympic doping row

Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee in action, February 7, 2022. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MOSCOW, Feb 11 ― The Kremlin said today it was fully behind Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, whose Olympic gold medal hangs in the balance after she failed a doping test.

“We boundlessly and fully support Kamila Valieva and call on everyone to support her,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“And we say to Kamila: don’t hide your face. You are a Russian ― perform and defeat everybody,” Peskov added.

He said the Kremlin was encouraging everyone to wait for the results of the investigation and for the International Olympic Committee to make its decision.

“We are convinced that this is some kind of misunderstanding,” Peskov said.

The IOC and the International Skating Union are appealing against Russia’s decision to allow Valieva to continue competing in Beijing after the 15-year-old tested positive in December for trimetazidine ― a metabolic agent that is prescribed for the treatment of angina and vertigo.

It is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency because it can increase blood flow efficiency and help endurance.

Valieva led the Russian team to gold in the team event in Beijing ― landing a historic quad jump ― and is a favourite for first place in the women’s individual event next week.

The Russian Olympic Committee said today that Valieva had the right to compete in Beijing and that her gold medal should stand. ― AFP