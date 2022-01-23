MNCF urges KBS to urgently resolve Le Tour de Langkawi 2022 issue

Malaysia's Cycling Federation fears for the future of the Le Tour de Langkawi's 'Pro Series' status.— Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — The National Cycling Federation of Malaysia (MNCF) has asked the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) to take urgent action to resolve the problems pertaining to the organisation of Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2022, which is scheduled to begin on March 3.

MNCF president Datuk Abu Samah Abd Wahab said this was to ensure that the competition’s ‘Pro Series’ status was not revoked by the International Cycling Union (UCI).

“The LTdL had achieved ‘hors classe’ status and then Pro Series. It was a very long journey and involved hundreds of millions (ringgit) since it was established in 1996. MNCF does not want to be blamed if this scenario occurs later,” he said in a statement today.

He said to facilitate the organisation of LTdL 2022, the MNCF had repeatedly sent letters to Human Voyage (M) Sdn Bhd (organisers of LTdL), but was ignored, while two letters were also sent to Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu since September last year.

“For LTdL 2022, we understand that KBS still has a contract remaining with Human Voyage. However, it is heard that Human Voyage has tried to change the date of the tournament from March 3 to July 2022, without the knowledge of MNCF.

“I would like to emphasise that MNCF is the owner of LTdL, and Human Voyage is the organiser of the competition. KBS is the authority that funds Human Voyage. This is clear and there are no misconceptions in this case,” he said.

As of now, he said the association was still awaiting a response from the minister’s office.

He said MNCF had already registered the tour in June last year on its own initiative to ensure that the competition remained in the UCI’s annual calendar.

According to Abu Samah, the matter has left MNCF exasperated because the original date that was registered was nearing, while there was no official notification of the proposed date by Human Voyage.

“In this case, we are very confused and disappointed by the attitude of KBS, which has not given an official stand on LTdL 2022. MNCF believes that LTdL 2022 cannot be held according to the original date, because it is too near,” he said.

Abu Samah also explained that as the owner of LTdL since 2007, MNCF could hand over the organisation of LTdL 2022 to any party, but did not intend to do so out of respect for KBS.

“I really hope the minister comes down to the ground and gives us an explanation. This matter cannot go on (indefinitely) without any decision,” he said. — Bernama