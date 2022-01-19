Marseille sign defender Kolasinac from Arsenal

LONDON, Jan 19 — Olympique de Marseille have signed defender Sead Kolasinac from Premier League club Arsenal on a one-and-a-half-year deal, the Ligue 1 side said on Tuesday.
Kolasinac made 118 appearances for Arsenal since joining in 2017 on a free transfer, but has fallen out of favour under manager Mikel Arteta, playing five times in all competitions this season.
Kolasinac has represented Bosnia on 42 occasions.
The 28-year-old spent the 2020-21 season on loan at German club Schalke 04. — Reuters