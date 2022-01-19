JDT to unveil new Spanish players tomorrow, says technical director

JDT technical director Alistair Edwards said the new additions would also help the team in the AFC Champions League. — Picture from Facebook/Johor Southern Tigers

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Jan 19 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) is set to sign three new players from Spain to strengthen the squad for the 2022 Malaysia League campaign.

JDT technical director Alistair Edwards said the new additions would also help the team in the AFC Champions League.

“We will announce two new players tomorrow, while the third player will join the squad in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for the pre-season.

“JDT will leave for Dubai this weekend, and will play friendly matches against Spartak Moscow, Rodina Moscow, MSK Zilina and Riga FC,” he said in a statement posted on JDT’s official Facebook page today.

Last week, the Southern Tigers announced the signing of former Serie A player Fernando Forestieri, as well as Syahmi Safari, who previously played for Selangor. — Bernama