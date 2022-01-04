Former Dutch midfielder Propper quits football

Netherlands’ Ryan Babel and Davy Propper during training at the KNVB Campus in Zeist, Netherlands, March 23, 2019. — Reuters pic

THE HAGUE, Jan 4 — Former Dutch international and PSV Eindhoven midfielder Davy Propper today announced his retirement from professional football, citing lack of motivation and isolation because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Propper, 30, who scored three goals in 19 appearances for the Orange 11, was released from his contract with the southern Dutch club, which was to last until mid-2023, PSV said.

“I find it exceptionally difficult to maintain the discipline needed for optimal performance and to have my life completely dominated by a frantic football schedule,” Propper said in the statement, issued by PSV.

“The corona period and the lack of visits from family and friends did me no good then either,” Propper said, referring to his time with English Premier League side Brighton from 2017 until mid-last year.

He returned to PSV in June, saying he hoped playing at his former club would “bring back the joy of playing football.”

“Unfortunately, that has not turned out to be so easy, partly because I don’t feel comfortable in football culture.”

“I don’t want that anymore and that’s why I’m done with it now,” Propper said. — AFP