Everton sign Ukraine defender Mykolenko from Dynamo Kiev

Vitaliy Mykolenko (left) in action with Benfica's Gilberto at the Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal December 8, 2021. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 1 — Everton have completed the signing of Ukraine left back Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kiev on a contract until June 2026, the Premier League side announced today.

The Merseyside club did not disclose the fee but British media reported the deal to be in the region of £18 million pounds (RM102 million).

“Moving to Everton is a big and important step in my life. I have always dreamed of playing in the Premier League. English football is where the game was born and I think that it will suit my game very well,” Mykolenko told the club website.

The 22-year-old, capped 21 times by Ukraine, made 132 appearances for Dynamo in all competitions after making his first-team debut in 2016.

“Modern football demands that full backs are able to attack as well as defend. I think I am a versatile defender who can get up and down the pitch,” added Mykolenko.

Everton, who are 15th in the league standings with 19 points from 17 games, host Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow. — Reuters