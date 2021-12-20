2019/20 National Sports Award ceremony postponed

Diving queen Datuk Pandelela Rinong and track cycling champion Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang are among the popular nominees vying for the 2019/2020 National Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The 2019-2020 National Sports Award ceremony, scheduled to be held tomorrow, has been postponed after taking into account the current flood situation in the country.

“A new date will be announced later,” the National Sports Council (NSC) said in a statement today.

Track cycling champion Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang and diving queen Datuk Pandelela Rinong are among the popular nominees vying for the 2019/2020 National Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards.

Apart from Mohd Azizulhasni, dubbed the “Pocket Rocketman”, the other nominees for the National Sportsman award are bodybuilder Mohd Syahrul Azman Mahen Abdullah, archer Khairul Anuar Mohamad, bowler Timmy Tan and wushu exponent Wong Weng Son.

Pandelela, Tan Cheong Min (wushu), Siti Zalina Ahmad (lawn bowls), Sin Li Jane (bowling) and Farah Ann Abdul Hadi (gymnastics) are nominated for the National Sportswoman award.

For the National Paralympic Sportsman category, archer S. Suresh heads the nominations, followed by Bonnie Bunyau Gustin (powerlifting), Cheah Liek Hou (badminton), Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkafli (swimming) and Chew Wei Lun (boccia).

However, there are no nominations for the National Paralympic Sportswoman category this time.

Seven other awards will also be up for grabs. They are the National Men and Women’s Teams, National Men and Women’s Coaches, Sports Figure Award, Sports Leadership Award and Special Award. — Bernama