Leclerc isolating after contracting Covid-19 for second time

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc reacts after qualifying in pole position at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku City Circuit, June 5, 2021. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PARIS, Dec 17 — Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has contracted Covid-19 a second time and is self-isolating at home in Monaco, the Italian team said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old also tested positive in January, before the season started.

Ferrari said Leclerc, who featured in a recent F1 video urging people to get vaccinated, was tested on his return from last Sunday's season-ending race in Abu Dhabi and was feeling fine with mild symptoms.

Haas driver Nikita Mazepin missed that race after testing positive. — Reuters