PUTRAJAYA, April 23 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has recorded statements from five individuals linked to a syndicate suspected of making false import declarations at Port Klang.

Sources said those questioned included importers, forwarding agents and middlemen.

“All of them are suspected of making false declarations regarding the quantity and type of imported goods brought into Malaysia to customs authorities, to evade or reduce import duties,” the source said.

According to the source, the MACC Special Operations Division has been carrying out an integrated operation under Ops Celio since last Tuesday in collaboration with the Malaysian Anti-Enforcement Agencies Task Force.

The task force comprises the Inland Revenue Board, Royal Malaysian Customs Department and Bank Negara Malaysia.

“So far, MACC has searched 26 locations, including company premises and suspect homes around the Klang Valley. Today, Ops Celio has continued in Penang and Kelantan, targeting two additional premises belonging to consignees,” the source said.

The source added that investigations had also identified several enforcement officers suspected of involvement in corrupt activities to release problematic containers.

Meanwhile, Special Operations Division senior director Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin confirmed that 133 company and individual accounts had been frozen so far, involving about RM185 million.

Yesterday, media reports said MACC had arrested a company owner suspected of involvement in the syndicate making false declarations of imported goods to the Customs Department at Port Klang.

Sources said the government is estimated to have lost RM1.5 billion in customs duty revenue over five years due to the activities. — Bernama