KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today said he will determine the best candidate to become the next chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

In a Facebook post today, he said that the MACC chief's post was important to ensure the body continues to function effectively as the country’s main institution in fighting corruption, misappropriation and abuse of power.

“I will determine who is the best candidate to lead the MACC after this,” he said.

The King said there was no need for any party to politicise the matter.

The current MACC chief, Tan Sri Azam Baki, is due to retire when his current one-year contract ends on May 12. His latest extension began on May 13 last year.