SEREMBAN, April 23 — The four Undangs of Negeri Sembilan were not in attendance at the opening of the State Legislative Assembly today, a departure from custom amid ongoing issues within the state’s royal institution.

Despite their absence, the ceremony, officiated by Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir at the Wisma Negeri state secretariat, proceeded as scheduled.

The non-attendance of the ruling chiefs of Sungai Ujong, Jelebu, Johol, and Rembau was confirmed in a joint statement they issued with the Tunku Besar Tampin late last night.

In this, they advised that the ceremony be temporarily postponed until all customary and legal processes related to the state's royal leadership were completed.

The state government, however, has maintained that the administration of Negeri Sembilan remains unchanged, with Tuanku Muhriz continuing to carry out his official duties.

The proceedings this morning went on without disruption.

Assemblymen, including Chennah assemblyman Anthony Loke, began arriving from 8 am.

Upon his arrival, Tuanku Muhriz inspected a guard of honour before entering the assembly to deliver his royal address.

Members of the public were observed along the roadside outside the gates of the state secretariat.

Today’s sitting takes place amid rare public scrutiny of a dispute within the state’s royal institution.

Reports have emerged of an attempt by the Undang, who are electors of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar, to use their powers to remove Tuanku Muhriz as the state’s ruler.

There are also separate claims that the Undang of Sungei Ujong, Datuk Mubarak Dohak, has been dismissed from his position.

Under the state’s Adat Perpatih system, the Four Undangs and the Tunku Besar Tampin are key figures who are customarily present at official state ceremonies.

The state assembly meeting is scheduled to resume from April 27 to 29 following today’s opening.