KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Amid the rise and fall of fighters within a short period, Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek has proven that endurance, discipline and sacrifice are the keys to staying relevant in the combat sport.

Set to make his debut in Malaysia at the Muay Thai TFight All Star tournament at the Titiwangsa Stadium tomorrow (April 24), Buakaw admits that not all fighters can sustain a long career in a competitive arena like Muay Thai.

The 44-year-old global Muay Thai icon said that while many fighters come and go, his focus is always on building a long-term legacy in the sport.

“For me, Muay Thai is something I really love. I like watching (fights) and competing, and that’s why I keep learning, training and ensuring my body is always at its best,” he told Bernama through a translator when met after attending a dinner event here yesterday.

He added that the discipline to always be prepared every time he steps into the ring is also a key factor in maintaining consistent performance.

“Every time I step into the ring, I must be prepared. If not, I won’t feel confident to fight,” he said, adding that continuous support from fans is a source of motivation for him to remain active in the sport.

Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek proves that endurance, discipline and sacrifice are the keys to remaining relevant in the combat sport. — Bernama pic

Meanwhile, commenting on his preparations to face Chinese opponent Meng Gao Feng in the TFight All Star main bout, Buakaw said his experience against various fighting styles allows him to adapt better.

“As for my opponent, I know him and have seen him (fight) before. I have also faced many fighters from China, so I understand the different fighting styles and how to approach the bout,” he said, adding that he is excited to be competing in Malaysia for the first time.

The TFight All Star event will also feature Malaysian fighters, including Umar Al-Matin, Mohd Rafi Abdul Manaf, better known as Mat Ropi, and Hasril Nazmi, also known as Nazmie Dancing Boy.

Meanwhile, TFight founder Shamsueffendi Mohammad said the event aims to showcase high-level competition in Malaysia, as well as highlight local talent.

He said the response from fans so far has been very encouraging and has had a positive impact on the Muay Thai ecosystem and tourism.

“We have received tremendous support from Indonesia, Europe and Thailand, and hope to give fans the best with the help of the Malaysian Muay Thai Association,” he said. — Bernama