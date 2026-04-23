SEREMBAN, April 23 — Yang di-Pertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir today called for calm, restraint and strict adherence to the law amid ongoing developments involving Negri Sembilan’s institutional and administrative landscape.

Delivering his royal address at the opening of the First Sitting of the 15th Negri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly at Wisma Negeri here, Tuanku Muhriz stressed that all actions and decisions, particularly by those in positions of authority, must be grounded in facts, proper procedures and established legal frameworks.

“Do not, under any circumstances, make decisions or take actions influenced solely by emotion or personal inclination,” he said in his address.

“Failure to adhere to these principles may undermine the integrity of the administration as well as the well-being of the state,” he added.

Tuanku Muhriz also emphasised the importance of ensuring that the state administration continues to function as normal, saying that governance must remain orderly and focused on safeguarding the welfare of the people.

A general view of the opening of the Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly in Seremban on April 23, 2026. — Picture by Yusof Isa

He said the absence of state chieftains who would normally be present at the official opening did not affect the validity or smooth running of the sitting.

“In this regard, the state government administration should continue and function as usual, to ensure the continuity of orderly governance and that the interests of the people are always safeguarded,” he said.

In a separate reminder directed at the public, Tuanku Muhriz urged netizens to exercise responsibility when commenting on or sharing information related to current issues.

He cautioned against the spread of unverified information, saying that hasty dissemination of news could have negative consequences for society and the state.

“Do not be too quick to believe or spread any news without proper investigation and verification,” he said, adding that public commentary must be made with understanding and responsibility.

The assembly session opened this morning despite the absence of the four Undang, who had earlier announced they would not attend the ceremony.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun declined to comment on the absence of the ruling chiefs of Sungai Ujong, Jelebu, Johol and Rembau, as well as the Tunku Besar Tampin, when met by reporters after the ceremony.

However, State Assembly Speaker Datuk MK Ibrahim Abd Rahman said the proceedings were not affected by their absence, adding that the opening still met the required conditions and was conducted in accordance with procedure.

He said the session had been duly officiated by Tuanku Muhriz’s royal address and that the sitting could proceed as normal before being adjourned to a later date to be announced.