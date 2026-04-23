KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The International Workers’ Day celebration with the Rain Rave Water Music Festival, scheduled to take place from April 30 to May 2 in Bukit Bintang, is an annual tourism event that is held in an organised manner under strict monitoring.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said the organisation of the event was in line with the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VM2026) campaign, which aims to stimulate the Kuala Lumpur city economy, drive the tourism industry and support small and medium-sized businesses.

He said the event is organised on a medium scale with the aim of providing a positive, healthy and inclusive interaction platform for local and international participants, especially in conjunction with Labour Day.

“I strongly condemn several inflammatory and defamatory posts on the social media platform Threads by certain parties who deliberately cause confusion, and I do not agree with the action.

“The statement in question has distorted the nature and purpose of the event, thus creating a misleading narrative and clouding the public’s view,” he said in a post on Facebook.

Tiong said the public has the right to express their views, but it must be based on facts and not incitement or manipulation of perceptions that can arouse emotions and threaten social harmony.

In comparison, he said large-scale events such as Songkran in Thailand have long been successful in attracting tourists and generating large economic returns for the country.

“Every year, many Malaysians also go to Thailand to experience the culture, which has a positive impact on tourist arrivals and economic activities,” he said.

He said efforts to stir up controversy or distort facts would only undermine the country’s economic recovery efforts and social stability.

In the still uncertain global economic situation, he said, the tourism sector plays an important role in stimulating spending, supporting the people’s livelihoods and strengthening the resilience of the industry.

Tiong also denied claims that participants were required to wear flashy clothing, insisting instead that the event was organised based on community values and the country’s legal framework.

“Malaysia, as a pluralistic country, needs to continue moving forward by maintaining a balance between economic development and social responsibility, without getting caught up in unproductive conflicts,” he said. — Bernama