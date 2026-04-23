PUTRAJAYA, April 23 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has remanded two lawyers from a law firm for allegedly submitting documents to facilitate the withdrawal of trustee funds amounting to about RM8 million for a property development project in the capital, for personal use and investment.

Magistrate Ezrene Zakariah issued a four-day remand order from today until April 25, following an application by the MACC at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court here yesterday.

According to a source, the two men in their 30s were arrested at about 9.45 pm Tuesday when they turned up to give their statements at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

“Initial investigations found that both suspects are believed to have conspired to commit the offence between 2023 and 2025.

“The funds amounting to about RM8 million, which are trust funds that were supposed to be used for the maintenance of a building, are believed not to have been handed over to the developer,” the source said.

Meanwhile, MACC Investigation Division senior director Mohd Hafaz Nazar, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case was being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama