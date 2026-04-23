KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The Malaysian Football League (MFL) today announced that ticket prices for the Malaysia Cup 2025-2026 final between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Kuching City FC at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on May 23 will remain unchanged from last season.

MFL Chief Executive Officer Mohd Shazli Shaik Mohd said that despite facing rising organisational costs, the league has maintained ticket prices across four main categories offered to supporters of both teams.

“The ticket pricing structure remains the same as before, starting at RM50 and RM70 for General Admission (GA50 & GA70). In addition, Premium tickets are priced at RM150, while VIP Grandstand tickets are set at RM200.

“With the early announcement of ticket prices, we hope supporters of JDT and Kuching City FC can make early preparations in planning their journey to the National Stadium to show strong support for their respective teams,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shazli said ticket sales will be fully managed by both finalist teams, similar to previous arrangements.

“This method is seen as more organised and provides a fairer opportunity for supporters to secure tickets,” he said.

Supporters can obtain further information on ticket purchases through official announcements to be made by JDT and Kuching City FC soon. — Bernama