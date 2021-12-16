AFF Cup: It’s win or bust for Malaysia as Indonesia stands in the way of semifinal spot

National head coach Tan Cheng Hoe has warned his men to be wary of the tricky task that awaits them as Indonesia, who only need a draw to go through, are expected to adopt the kind of defensive tactic that they employed in the 0-0 draw with defending champions Vietnam yesterday. — Picture from Facebook/Football Association of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Winner-takes-all! Win-or-bust!

Call it what you want, but the fact remains that the national football team must beat Indonesia in their final Group B clash in Singapore on Sunday or they can forget about making the semifinals of the Asean Federation Football (AFF) Cup 2020.

National head coach Tan Cheng Hoe has warned his men to be wary of the tricky task that awaits them as Indonesia, who only need a draw to go through, are expected to adopt the kind of defensive tactic that they employed in the 0-0 draw with defending champions Vietnam yesterday.

The coach also urged his men to have faith in one another, besides having a positive mindset so that they can overcome the Garuda squad in the must-win clash at the Singapore National Stadium.

“What is important is that we must take to the field with the right attitude and the best preparation because they (Indonesia) only need a draw against us,” he told a virtual media conference today.

He also advised his men to be quick to adapt themselves to the situation during the game, especially from the tactical aspect, as the Garuda players “are also capable of launching swift counterattacks”, as seen from the way they won their first two Group B matches — beating Cambodia 4-2 and thrashing Laos 5-1.

Although Indonesia seem to have the upper hand, in terms of having younger players who are highly motivated and fast, Cheng Hoe has urged his men to think positively and work hard to stop them.

The 53-year-old coach also revealed that he had met with Danish club Midtjylland FC’s Dion Cools, who just arrived in Singapore this morning, adding that the centreback was highly-motivated to help Malaysia take on Indonesia.

On the latest regarding Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid, who tested positive for Covid-19 recently, Cheng Hoe said he expects the winger to complete his quarantine tomorrow and rejoin the afternoon training session.

The coach, however, was not as optimistic of the availability of Junior Eldstal, who has been sidelined with injury, as he would need three more days to recover.

Cheng Hoe also confirmed that skipper Mohamad Aidil Zafuan Abd Razak and his centreback partner Shahrul Mohd Saad will be out of Sunday’s clash due to injuries, adding that he would monitor their progress should Malaysia qualify for the final.

Meanwhile, Cheng Hoe said that Muhammad Safawi Rasid was in the best shape mentally despite the actions of the Indonesian supporters, who have started to “attack” and “condemn” him on Instagram ahead of the crucial clash.

Indonesia top Group B on goal difference, having accumulated seven points so far, the same as second-placed Vietnam after three matches. Malaysia are third with six points while Cambodia have three points while Laos have yet to get a single point.

The Malaysia-Indonesia match will be held at 8.30pm while Vietnam will take on Cambodia from the Bishan Stadium at the same time. — Bernama