JDT in negotiations to sign five players, releases Cabrera for 2022 season

JDT player Gonzalo Gabriel Cabrera Giordano celebrates after scoring a goal during the match against Pahang in Kuantan June 12, 2018. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Dec 13 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are currently in negotiations to sign one local and four foreign players for the 2022 season.

An announcement would be made in due course, the football club’s Sporting director Martin Prest said in a post uploaded on Johor Southern Tigers Facebook account, here today.

He also updated on former Wolverhampton Wanderers trainee Shio Hong Wan, who has already received his Malaysian passport and would strengthen JDT’s next season squad.

“The Club has decided to release Gonzalo Cabrera and will retain all other senior team foreign players. One of the four new foreign players will be paired with Bergson while the others will be placed in JDT II and be used in a rotation system,” he said.

Prest said the club would loan out Irfan Fazail and Stuart Wilkins to Sabah; Fadhli Shas and Syazwan Andik to Melaka United and is currently in discussion with several clubs to loan Syafiq Ahmad.

He said the club would also be recruiting Endrick dos Santos for the 2023 season, with a possibility of naturalisation and the club has made a decision to only naturalise players who are young and can contribute long term.

Meanwhile, in a different post, JDT thanked Cabrera for his remarkable achievement to the club as a player.

“It’s been a memorable adventure together, winning all those trophies and scoring plenty of goals to become JDT all-time Malaysia Super League with (43 goals) and All Competitions (66 goals) top scorer in 152 appearances since 2017.

“It is time to part ways but what a great honour it has been. Thank you once again for all the good times and we wish you all the best,” said JDT. — Bernama