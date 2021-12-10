Wolves are having incredible season, say Man City boss Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on from the touchline during the English Premier League match with Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, November 21, 2021. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, Dec 10 — Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola lavished praise on weekend opponents Wolverhampton Wanderers today, saying the midlands club always provided his side with a tough game.

The Premier League leaders welcome Wolves to the Etihad early tomorrow, looking for their sixth win in succession. They top the standings on 35 points, one ahead of Liverpool and two ahead of Chelsea.

However, Wolves have been stealthily putting in some decent performances this season, climbing to eighth in the table and only lost last weekend to Liverpool after a stoppage-time strike from Divock Origi.

Guardiola, who was named Premier League Manager of the Month for the 10th time today, said Bruno Lage’s side would be no pushovers.

“They scored 12 goals and conceded 13 and are so stable. They played more between the lines last season, it was always tough in the last years when we faced Wolves and tomorrow will be no exception,” Guardiola told a news conference.

“When you have played 15 games and you can take a look at goals scored, goals conceded - their balance is stable, few on both sides. Always when we face Wolves it has been a tight game. They have structure, pace up front and good character.”

“Wolves are having an incredible season so far. But at the same time we are in a good position to continue our run in the Premier League,” he added.

The Spanish coach said that forward Phil Foden and defender Nathan Ake would be assessed in training to see if they could play a part this weekend.

Guardiola also declined to comment on media reports linking his side with a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland when the January transfer window opens.

“Don’t ask me about Erling Haaland, I won’t answer,” he said. — Reuters