OCM: 31st SEA Games to be held from May 12-23 next year

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — The 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam will be held from May 12 to 23, next year.

The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) in a statement said the date of the biennial Games was confirmed during the South East Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) meeting held virtually today.

It said a total of 40 sports and 526 events would be in competition in the Games.

OCM was represented by three delegates led by its president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria, vice president Datuk Mumtaz Jaffar and secretary-general Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin Mohd Najib while Datuk Sieh Kok Chi was also present at the meeting in his capacity as an Honorary Member of SEAGF.

OCM stated that the meeting had decided the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia will be held from May 5 to May 17, 2023 with 42 games proposed from the Cambodia SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC) for consideration.

It added that the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand will be held in Bangkok in 2025 but the dates, sports and events of the Games will be confirmed later.

“The next SEAGF Council Meeting to discuss the organisation of the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia will be held in February 2022, while the next SEAGF Council Meeting to discuss the organisation of the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam will be held on May 11, 2022,” it said.

Last July, the SEAGF confirmed that the 31st SEA Games that was scheduled to be held on November 21-December 2 would be moved to next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama