Malaysian weightlifting body fears possible IWF sanctions over doping issue

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Concerns are growing within the Malaysian Weightlifting Federation (MWF) over possible penalties imposed by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) due to issues of doping.

MWF president Datuk Ayub Rahmat told Bernama recently that there were three cases of banned substance abuse by weightlifters recorded this year, the most recent being a woman weightlifter testing positive for sibutramine, a banned weight-loss drug.

He said should IWF decide to impose a fine, it would be borne by the athlete or the state association.

“We would not hesitate to take stern action, including suspending states that fail to monitor the athletes under their supervision.

“Each positive doping case needs to be referred to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and IWF. We are also concerned if we are subjected to any sanctions but I hope (we are) not punished as the issue occurs in other countries (and) in higher numbers,” he said.

In 2019, IWF fined MWF US$25,600 (approximately RM110,000) following doping cases involving four national weightlifters and suspended Malaysia from participating in any IWF activities for a year from April 1, 2020, while Malaysian weightlifters were barred from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

On Thursday (Dec 2), Anti-Doping Agency of Malaysia (ADAMAS) director Azura Abidin confirmed that a 22-year-old female weightlifter tested positive for drugs at the National Weightlifting Championships held in Rompin, Pahang this October.

Besides that, 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalists Azroy Hazalwafie Izhar Ahmad and Muhammad Ikram Haikal Muhammad Zuari also tested positive for anabolic steroids in May, which led to MWF disbanding the entire national weightlifting squad, and all four coaches and 13 athletes being issued termination notices effective November 1.

Ayub said that MWF took various preventive measures to prevent the recurrence of doping, including reminding athletes and working with ADAMAS to provide awareness programmes and conduct doping tests to ally IWF’s fears.

He added that doping tests would be conducted before and during championships, and would include random testing during training camps.

“But the problem has happened again due to the negligence of athletes, who use supplements and herbs without referring to the National Sports Institute (ISN), National Sports Council (MSN) and ADAMAS,” he said.

Ayub said they were investigating to see if the use of banned substances in weightlifting was being orchestrated by certain parties and to identify how the woman weightlifter tested positive for sibutramine.

“Sibutramine is a stimulant widely found in weight-loss supplements sold in the open market and online. It is not a banned substance to the public, but is not allowed for athletes,” he said.

“There are assumptions that athletes take diet pills or products to lose weight when their weight is over their category limit. But ultimately, they are responsible themselves if banned substances are found in their bodies,” he added.

ADAMAS is expected to conduct a hearing session regarding the case soon. — Bernama