PETALING JAYA, April 29 — Negeri Sembilan Umno leaders have dismissed speculation that several of their assemblymen may return to support the state Pakatan Harapan government, insisting they will act only on instructions from party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Star reported that state Umno chief Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias rejected claims that four assemblymen were preparing to reverse their decision and back Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun. He said the bloc’s move to withdraw support earlier this week was unanimous.

“When the 14 of us made a decision to declare a loss of confidence in Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun’s leadership on Monday, it was made en bloc. So, this talk of four Umno assemblymen going back on their word is not true,” he was quoted as saying.

Lenggeng assemblyman Datuk Mohd Asna Mohd Amin told Free Malaysia Today (FMT) that no directive had been received from the central leadership. “

As a loyal party member, I will take my orders from the president,” he told the paper, adding: “As long as there are no orders (to return to the exco), these rumours will remain just that: rumours.”

On Monday, Jalaluddin announced that all 14 Umno assemblymen in Negeri Sembilan had withdrawn their support for Aminuddin’s administration, citing a loss of confidence in his leadership.