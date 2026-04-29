SUNGAI PETANI, April 29 — A man accused of assaulting his wife so severely that she suffered a miscarriage in Ambangan Height last Thursday has been remanded for seven days to assist investigations.

According to Berita Harian, the remand order was issued today by Magistrate Mohammad Azlan Basri.

Media reports earlier said the 39-year-old victim, a civil servant, sustained injuries to several parts of her body after allegedly being beaten by her husband, resulting in the loss of her 12 week pregnancy.

She was believed to have been beaten with a clothes hanger, rubber hose, curtain rod and broomstick, suffering fractures to her left hand and fingers, facial bruises, suspected broken ribs and stomach injury from being punched.

Police arrested the suspect yesterday in Alor Setar after he fled following the incident. Investigators also confirmed he was the same individual involved in a much-publicised 2021 case in Johor Bahru Selatan, where a woman was beaten severely to the point she was in a coma.

At the time, Johor Bahru police said they were seeking a witness to assist investigations under Section 325 of the Penal Code. The witness was then described as a 38 year old trader with a last known address at the Police Housing in Taman Derga Jaya, Alor Setar.