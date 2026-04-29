KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Malaysians spend most of their lives either dependent on others or drawing down savings, with only a narrow 26-year window to truly build wealth, according to new findings released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia under its National Transfer Accounts (NTA) 2022.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the data painted a stark but familiar picture of the country’s financial lifecycle — one where income only meaningfully exceeds spending between the ages of 29 and 55.

“That period is about 26 years — your strongest earning phase which is why you must use this window wisely with spending and delaying consumption now to increase your surplus for the future,” he said today during the launch ceremony.

The NTA framework tracks how labour income compares with consumption across a person’s life, revealing two prolonged deficit phases — at the beginning and end of life — sandwiching a relatively short surplus period in the middle.

In the early years, from birth up to age 28, Malaysians operate in a “life cycle deficit”, where spending outpaces income. This is largely funded through public and private transfers, such as government education spending and family support.

Even as young adults begin working, income remains insufficient.

National Transfer Account 2022 findings. — Picture via X/DOSM

“There is a physical deficit at ages 20 to 28, where individuals are unable to save because spending needs are still high,” Uzir said.

The turning point comes at age 29, when Malaysians begin generating surplus income — meaning they earn more than they spend. This phase lasts until age 55 and represents the backbone of the country’s economic support system.

At its peak, the surplus reaches RM14,523 per capita annually at age 44, making it the most productive point in an individual’s financial life.

“This surplus is not just for yourself — it is transferred to support other age groups,” Uzir explained, referring to both intra-household support and broader economic contributions.

This window however is short-lived. By age 56, Malaysians slip back into deficit as income declines, with spending increasingly financed through savings, investments, and continued transfers.

“As labour income reduces, individuals depend more on assets and support systems to sustain consumption,” he said.

Uzir stressed that this makes early financial planning critical, urging Malaysians to adopt a long-term mindset.

He also cautioned against common financial missteps, particularly among younger workers eager to upgrade their lifestyles too quickly.

“Saving is about delaying current consumption for future use,” he said. “But it must be done wisely, especially with inflation in mind.”

“Those just starting work — buying expensive cars — it reduces your surplus. You should continue to invest so you have savings at the end,” he said.