KUALA LUMPUR, ?? – Malaysia’s healthcare system has seen rapid evolution over the decades, marked by the expansion of both private and government hospitals across the country.

However, public hospitals operated by the Health Ministry remain the backbone of the country’s healthcare, serving as the primary care provider for the majority.

According to the latest statistics from the Health Ministry, Malaysia boasts 150 hospitals and special medical institutions as well as over 3,000 government clinics comprising Klinik Kesihatan (1,131), rural clinics (1,656), maternal and child health clinics (77), and community clinics (205) as of December 2024.

Certain government hospitals have been designated to provide specialised care, ensuring that citizens receive expert treatment according to their specific healthcare needs.

Below is a list of specialised KKM hospitals and institutions:

Hospital Tunku Azizah, Kuala Lumpur: Specialises in obstetrics and gynaecology (O&G), and paediatrics.

National Cancer Institute, Putrajaya: Focuses on oncology and radiotherapy for cancer treatment.

Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital, Kuala Lumpur: Provides services for stroke, spinal cord injury, and neurological rehabilitation.

Hospital Permai, Johor Bahru: A dedicated psychiatric and mental health hospital.

Hospital Selayang, Selangor: Specialises in hepatobiliary surgery (liver), transplant services, and comprehensive medical/surgical services.

Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta, Perak: Specialises in psychiatric care.

Hospital Mesra Bukit Padang, Sabah: Another dedicated psychiatric hospital.

National Heart Institute, Kuala Lumpur: Autonomously operates as a national centre for cardiovascular and thoracic services.

Sultan Idris Shah Serdang Hospital: Reference centre for cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, urology, and nephrology.

Institute of Urology & Nephrology (HKL), Kuala Lumpur: Specialises in renal care and urological surgeries.

Institute of Respiratory Medicine, Kuala Lumpur: Focuses on respiratory medicine.

Rajah Charles Brooke Memorial Hospital, Sarawak: Specialises in dermatology, particularly leprosy care.

Sabah Women and Children Hospital, Likas: Offers comprehensive O&G and Paediatric services.

Hospital Sungai Buloh, Selangor: Specialises in infectious diseases (national centre), traumatology, and plastic surgery.

Healthcare costs in government hospitals

One of the significant advantages of Malaysia’s government hospitals is the heavily subsidised healthcare costs for citizens.

Consultation fees can range from as low as RM1 to RM5, making access to medical care affordable.

While general ward stays are low-cost, patients may incur additional charges for specific materials, implants, or specialised scans, typically totalling between RM50 and RM100 upon admission.

Here is a general estimate of costs at public healthcare institutions:

Outpatient consultation: RM1–RM5 per visit.

Specialist Clinic Visits: Approximately RM5.

Ward Charges: Minimal for third-class accommodations, while first-class rates range from RM90 to RM120.

Medical Imaging and Tests: Basic tests are covered; MRI/CT scans may incur additional costs, usually ranging between RM50 and RM100 for admissions.

While costs are more affordable, service at government hospitals often involves longer wait times compared to private healthcare.

According to the author, the MHIT debate shouldn’t be an apples-to-apples comparison of policy brochures. It has to tackle the meat of the issue: why private hospital bills continue to rise in the first place and why those rising costs keep pulling premiums up for everyone. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Dental care charges

Basic services such as consultations, fillings, and extractions typically cost between RM1 and RM10 at government dental clinics, with specific procedures priced as follows:

Registration: Generally, RM1.

Consultation: Free or as low as RM1.

Scaling and polishing: Approximately RM2–RM10.

Fillings: RM2–RM15.

Extractions: RM2–RM10 per tooth.

Dentures: Range from RM200–RM1,500 depending on type (acrylic/full).

How-to guide for booking appointments at government hospitals

To streamline the process, Malaysians can book appointments at KKM clinics using the MySejahtera app in a few simple steps:

Open MySejahtera mobile app: Log in and select the “Appointments” option. Select user and facility: Choose the user and the required clinic and service. Choose slot: Pick an available date and time. Confirm: Confirm the booking and ensure timely arrival.

For specialist or chronic care, a referral letter from a Klinik Kesihatan is usually mandatory to book specialist services, as many hospitals don’t accept walk-ins to manage overcrowding.

However, emergency cases can proceed to the government hospital’s emergency unit for immediate care.

Klinik Kesihatan serve as a crucial primary healthcare layer in Malaysia, diagnosing patients and referring them to the appropriate specialist when necessary.

This system helps mitigate the crowding at government hospitals by managing non-emergency cases at the clinic level, ensuring that patients receive timely and efficient care without overburdening hospital facilities.

Transferring from private to government hospitals

For transfers from private to government hospitals in Malaysia:

Request medical documentation: Obtain a clinical report, including the patient’s condition, treatment, and reason for transfer.

Coordinate bed availability: The private hospital must contact the Health Ministry’s hospital for the transfer.

Cost implications: Be aware of potential charges for first-class rates as outlined by a 2018 amendment.

Patient condition: Ensure the patient is stable enough for transport.

This collaborative effort ensures seamless transitions between private and government healthcare facilities.