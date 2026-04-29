PUTRAJAYA, April 29 — Former aide to Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, Chai Jin Shern or James Chai, will be recalled to continue giving his statement on the third day of investigations at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters tomorrow.

MACC Investigation Division Senior Director Datuk Mohd Hafaz Nazar, when contacted, confirmed the matter and said James Chai, a political analyst, has been asked to appear at 10am after the process of recording his statement today was concluded at 6.45pm.

The MACC had earlier recorded the statement from him as a witness in the investigation involving a government-funded semiconductor project worth approximately RM1.1 billion.

According to sources, the witness arrived at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at 10am today to continue providing information and assisting in the investigation of the case.

“The witness arrived at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at 10am and he was present for the second day to have his statement recorded,” he said.

On April 1, the MACC gave James Chai a two-week period to come forward and assist in the investigation involving the semiconductor firm.

Prior to that, on February 16, the MACC opened an investigation paper regarding an agreement between the Malaysian Government and a foreign company estimated to be worth RM1.1 billion.

According to sources, the investigation was initiated following complaints by several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) which alleged that the agreement was made hastily and was one-sided, to the extent that it is expected to have financial implications on the government.

In addition, the investigation also focuses on elements of conflict of interest, as several individuals are alleged to have been appointed to senior positions in the foreign company after leaving a ministry. — Bernama