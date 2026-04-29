KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Hong Kong entertainer Charlene Choi surprised fans across Asia after revealing she has married her boyfriend, fitness coach Elvis Lam.

The announcement came via Instagram yesterday, where the 43-year-old singer-actress shared a series of intimate wedding photos, including snapshots of the couple exchanging rings.

“Congratulations to me for marrying you. Congratulations to you for marrying me. Please take care of me in the future. Thank you everyone for your well wishes,” Choi wrote in the caption.

Known affectionately as Ah Sa, Choi rose to fame as one half of Cantopop duo Twins, and the sudden announcement quickly became a talking point online, especially as the couple had kept their relationship relatively private.

Choi only confirmed her romance with Lam earlier this year. Hong Kong media had since reported that the pair had been dating quietly for months before going public, with their relationship said to have grown steadily away from the spotlight.

No details about the wedding ceremony or when the couple officially tied the knot have been disclosed.

The post nevertheless drew an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities, including Fish Liew, Jessica Tsoi, Louis Cheung and Gigi Lai.

Before marrying Lam, Choi was previously wed to Hong Kong actor-singer Ronald Cheng between 2006 and 2010.

Lam is understood to be a well-known fitness trainer in Hong Kong, with reported celebrity clients that include singer Kenny Kwan.